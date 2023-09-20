Updated vaccines available in Barton County

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(WNEM)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department looks to offer influenza vaccines, the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the newly approved Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine.

The Standard Fluzone and Fluzone High-dose influenza vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the health department.

Until the shipment of the new COVID-19 vaccines is received, the health department will not be providing COVID-19 vaccines. They will receive limited doses in the next few weeks until the vaccine becomes more available.

The updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will be available at the health department, regardless of previous COVID-19 vaccination status.

Within the next few days, the Health Department will also offer the newly approved RSV vaccines.

