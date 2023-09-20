Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove

scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries after being shot three times near the intersection of 21st Street North and Grove, in northeast Wichita. Police said the woman was walking, possibly with two other women, when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the crime, reported a little before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, doesn’t appear to be random, and it’s possible the women walking and the person who fired the shots know each other. As of late Tuesday night, the effort to identify suspects continues.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan arrived at the scene near 21st and Grove, responding to the second act of gun violence of the night. In a prior incident reported in southeast Wichita, a man suffered critical injures from being struck in the head with a gun. A shot fired during the beating, police said.

At the shooting scene, Sullivan said a second woman was so upset by what happened that she went into labor.

“Thank God the fire department and paramedics were on scene,” the WPD chief said.

Sullivan expressed frustration with another act of senseless violence.

“Again, just another wanton, reckless, careless act of gun violence,” he said. “I mean, who just shoots at women? Regardless of whether there was an argument or no, whether the people know each other or not, why does it go to gunfire?”

One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported Tuesday night in the area of 21st Street North and Grove. Wichita police responded to the call a little before 8:30 p.m.

There is a heavy police response as investigators work to piece together what led up to the shooting. As of 9 p.m., it’s unclear if officers have arrested a suspect in this case. 12 News has a crew near the scene to gather information as it becomes available.

