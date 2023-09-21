Audit of Wichita Police Department finds no missing, mishandled evidence

Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan
Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An property and evidence audit of the Wichita Police Department found that no evidence handled by the department was missing or inappropriately reviewed or recorded.

The process lasted about a year and was overseen by external auditor Kristina Rose. She said the highest concerns were missing evidence and cash. But a review of the list of items thought missing showed that some were incorrectly coded as missing and others were part of cases that had been dismissed but not updated within the system.

Rose said all evidence was handled properly, including sexual assault kits, and that the City of Wichita’s property and evidence department was operating appropriately.

Wichita police chief Joe Sullivan said that despite there being no findings of missing or mishandled evidence, the review found several areas in which the department can improve. Police have purged about 30,000 pieces of evidence, cleaned the facility, reviewed policies and internal procedures, reclassified positions, instituted annual inventories and upgraded security.

