Bicyclist killed in Garden City crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman died Wednesday night following a pedestrian accident near the intersection of E. Schulman Avenue and US Highway 83.

Around 10 p.m., officers of the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department and Finney County EMS were called to the intersection. When they arrived, they found Maria Chavez-Morales, 25, in the roadway. Chavez-Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Chavez-Morales was riding her bicycle westbound on E. Schulman Avenue and began riding through the intersection against a red light. A vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Garden City man was traveling southbound on US Highway 83, and southbound traffic had a green light. As Chavez-Morales rode through the intersection, she was struck by the vehicle.

Traffic was diverted in the area for over four hours, and the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

