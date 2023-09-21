Chance for storms return this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s another quiet and cool morning with lows in the 50s and 60s but get ready for an active evening of storms. Most of the day will remain dry and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Storm chances begin to ramp up once we approach the late afternoon and evening. The greater chance for strong to severe storms will be in western Kansas which includes Colby and Garden City.

Another risk for severe weather continues into Friday night with the area of focus on far north central Kansas. Most of the storms should remain in Nebraska but a few storms could cross over into Kansas. These storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and golf ball-sized hail.

As we head into Saturday, another batch of storms is expected to form in the late afternoon/evening with the arrival of a cold front. Most of the storm activity should remain just to the east of Wichita but it is too close of a call to not include a chance for storms near the Wichita and Salina area.

After the frontal passage, expect slightly cooler weather with plenty of dry and mild days early next week.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for evening/overnight storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SSE 10-20g. High: 84.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 88. Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 84. Sunny skies.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 83. Sunny skies.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 83. Sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com