City of Greensburg considers going without police department

Aerial view of Greensburg, Kansas
Aerial view of Greensburg, Kansas(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - A small Kansas town faces a tough decision. The City of Greensburg is considering going without a police department.

The consideration to close the police department consisting of two full-time officers and three part timers is due to budget concerns in the city of a little more than 700 people.

“The City of Greensburg is at a bit of a crossroads with our police department because our current police chief is pending departure,” Greensburg Mayor Matt Christenson explained. “He will actually be leaving employment at the end of September.”

The pending departure leaves the city council divided on the question of whether they should keep the small police department intact.

“We have some council members that believe that continuing the police department and operating it as is is the best way to solve those problems for the city. There are other council members who expressed concerns with the amount of tax dollars that are being invested in the police department,” Christenson said.

The cost of operating the department is not a concern for Greensburg resident Anita Long, among those who want to see the Greensburg Police Department continue.

“Yes, I know how much it costs. Yes, my tax dollars pay for that, and I’m quite comfortable with that,” she said.

If Greensburg decides to do away with its police department, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office will handle emergency calls. While the sheriff’s office is in Greensburg, this could mean longer response times with deputies responsible for countywide coverage. The possibility of longer response times is an issue Long said she hopes the city can avoid.

“To me, it’s the safety, you know. When I pick up the phone and call, I know somebody’s going to come.”

It’s up to the city council on how the city will move forward with its law-enforcement coverage.

“Really, the job is for the council to come together and I think find common ground, a compromised solutions,” Christenson said. “At the end of the day, we’re here to serve the citizens of Greensburg and meet their needs as efficiently and effectively as we can with our decision.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper
Wichita police are investigating an incident that happened along east Kellogg in which a man...
Man critically injured in east Wichita beating, shot fired
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office is investgiating a homicide after the body of 31-year-old...
Man found dead in Harvey Co. East Park identified, death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Veterans returned home Wednesday from Honor Flight 96, greeted by a large crowd of family and...
89 Kansas veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam return home from Honor Flight
Laura Kelly
Gov. Laura Kelly pushes again for Medicaid expansion
Did ChatGPT write this?
What the Tech? ChatGPT searches up with school in session
Logo for Scott City, USD 466
Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student