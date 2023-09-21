City of Wichita issues RFP for animal control shelter operations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to operate the municipal Wichita Animal Shelter. The RFP was issued on Sept. 3 and will close on Nov. 3. The RFP may be found on the City’s website here.

The City will host an informational meeting for prospective operators on the RFP at 2 p.m. on September 25 at City Hall, 455 N. Main, on the 12th floor. Those who wish to participate virtually may do so here.

This RFP seeks to contract with animal control experts to manage shelter services and improve communications with rescue partners to find homes for abandoned pets, provide veterinarian care and overall improvement of services that fit standards and best practices. The change for contracted management of Animal Control Shelter operations can help WPD focus on the picking up of stray, sick and injured animals, dead animal pickup, animal bite investigations, live animal traps, animal cruelty and neglect investigations.

The selected operator could begin oversight of the Wichita Animal Shelter in the first quarter of 2024.

