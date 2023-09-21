City of Wichita issues RFP for animal control shelter operations

Wichita Animal Shelter
Wichita Animal Shelter
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to operate the municipal Wichita Animal Shelter. The RFP was issued on Sept. 3 and will close on Nov. 3. The RFP may be found on the City’s website here.

The City will host an informational meeting for prospective operators on the RFP at 2 p.m. on September 25 at City Hall, 455 N. Main, on the 12th floor. Those who wish to participate virtually may do so here.

This RFP seeks to contract with animal control experts to manage shelter services and improve communications with rescue partners to find homes for abandoned pets, provide veterinarian care and overall improvement of services that fit standards and best practices. The change for contracted management of Animal Control Shelter operations can help WPD focus on the picking up of stray, sick and injured animals, dead animal pickup, animal bite investigations, live animal traps, animal cruelty and neglect investigations.

The selected operator could begin oversight of the Wichita Animal Shelter in the first quarter of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended
Logo for Scott City, USD 466
Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Derby Middle School
Derby Middle School in ‘secure’ mode while police investigate nearby device call
Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan
Audit of Wichita Police Department finds no missing, mishandled evidence
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Bicyclist killed in Garden City crash
The new COVID vaccine booster is now available in Sedgwick County.
New COVID vaccine booster available in Sedgwick County