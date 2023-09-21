City of Wichita looking for private operator to manage animal shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to operate the municipal Wichita Animal Shelter. The RFP was issued on Sept. 15 and will close on Nov. 3. The RFP may be found on the City’s website here.

The City will host an informational meeting for prospective operators on the RFP at 2 p.m. on September 25 at City Hall, 455 N. Main, on the 12th floor. Those who wish to participate virtually may do so here.

This RFP seeks to contract with animal control experts to manage shelter services and improve communications with rescue partners to find homes for abandoned pets, provide veterinarian care and overall improvement of services that fit standards and best practices. The change for contracted management of Animal Control Shelter operations can help WPD focus on the picking up of stray, sick and injured animals, dead animal pickup, animal bite investigations, live animal traps, animal cruelty and neglect investigations.

The selected operator could begin oversight of the Wichita Animal Shelter in the first quarter of 2024. News of the city looking to turn the shelter over to a private operator comes after 12 dogs were mistakenly euthanized at the shelter about two weeks ago.

An investigation into what happened with those wrongful deaths includes suspension of the animal services supervisor who made that call.

A separate operator at the shelter would allow Wichita police officers to address more animals calls in the city and there’s hope that this would also lead to better care for sheltered animals with more attention to moving them out of the shelter and into permanent homes.

Among those voicing support for the shift to a private operator is animal advocate Maryssa Reed who works with a local animal rescue. Two weeks ago, she shared her story of a dog she tried to rescue, one of the dozen that was mistakenly euthanized in what the shelter called “a breakdown in communication.”

She indicated a change in shelter management could keep a similar situation from happening again.

“I think that it’s really going to be beneficial, not only for the animal but also for the police officers that have to respond to the calls,” Reed said.

