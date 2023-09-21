Derby Middle School in ‘secure’ mode while police investigate nearby device call

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Middle School was briefly placed in lockdown Thursday morning while the Derby Police Department investigated a possible device call in the area, according to Sedgwick County dispatchers. The device was not at the school.

The district said the school downgraded to “Secure” as part of its Standard Response Protocol (SRP). This means students and staff are advised to “Get Inside. Lock Outside Doors,” while the school day continues as normal.

“Derby Public Schools uses the SRP as a crisis response that helps staff, students, parents and first responders quickly and adequately respond to situations,” said the district in a release.

The district said there is no threat to the school but that this is a proactive step to support the police presence in the area.

