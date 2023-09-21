Doctors encourage vaccines with COVID cases up, flu season approaching

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 hospitalizations were up slightly across the U.S. last week. It comes as we also prepare for the start of flu season in Kansas.

Now, doctors are urging you to consider updating your vaccines to stay protected.

12 News morning reporter Max Dutton explained why you may want to consider the shots as he reported from the Sedgwick County Health Department Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base says no air show this weekend
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Laura Kelly
Kansas governor takes another push at Medicaid expansion
"Going Gold for Cancer" recognizes and honors children with cancer.
‘Going Gold for Cancer’ recognizes, honors kids diagnosed with cancer
Mental Health is Important
Derby Public Schools to provide on-site mental health resources to students
Farmer's mental health roundtable
Sen. Roger Marshall hosts roundtable discussion on mental health and farming