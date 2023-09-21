As drought progresses, Kansas farmers forge ahead with fall harvest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For most Kansas farmers, the fall harvest is exciting, but this year, it’s disappointing due to the ongoing drought.

Kent Winter, a Sedgwick County farmer, said the drought hurt his corn crop and his soybeans aren’t doing much better.

“We’ve started fall harvest on the corn. The yields were very disappointing. No surprise there. We were in level five of the drought. Five out of five for quite a bit of the growing season,” said Winter.

The latest drought map shows why area farmers are concerned about the results of the fall harvest.

Even with rain predicted in the forecast, Kent said he plans to plant winter wheat over his soybean fields.

“Rain this time of year is incredibly important to getting the wheat crop established. We don’t have anything underneath the subsoil. We have got to start somewhere, but if we do not get the rain in October then we lose our ideal planting time window,” said Kent.

With the ongoing drought and its lasting impact, Kent said it’s important to address mental health.

“So many of the things that impact us, so many of the occurrences that take place during the growing season they are beyond our control. We cannot control the weather when things go wrong and folks don’t have people they can talk to. It can be a real strain on mental health,” he said.

Kent said he is waiting for the soybeans and grain sorghum to mature before he harvests. While that’s a couple of weeks away, Kent said he’s already looking forward to next year and hopes the drought will end to give his crops a better chance.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com