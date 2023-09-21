Hope for historic building’s future comes with sale of Pawnee Rock Opera House

The historic Pawnee Rock Opera House is up for sale.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
PAWNEE ROCK, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Barton County community of Pawnee Rock is working to preserve history with sale of its century-and a-half-old opera house that’s in desperate need of repair.

Construction of the Pawnee Rock Opera House began in an era immediately after the Civil War, within the decade of 1865-1875. The structure was part of the Santa Fe Trail, today standing along Highway 156 between Larned and Great Bend.

For the last few years, the historic building has sat unused following the death of its most recent owner.

“It’s a great old building, but I think it needs someone to live it,” said former Pawnee Rock Mayor Linda McCowan.

McCowan said she’s worried for the former venue’s future.

“You know, once the building is gone, it’s gone. And [it takes with it] a lot of memories and it takes a lot of the history of the territory,” she said.

She said the building is more than an opera house.

“Why should someone want to fix up this building? I think it’s just the passion for history,” McCowan said. “They would bring the Russian Mennonites here and they worked on the railroad. Then it became the Knights of Pythias, and then it was an independent order of Odd Fellows. Then it became an antique store.

The hope is for a buyer to offer a new perspective while honoring the building’s history. Several improvements happened ahead of the sale.

“They put in sidewalks, they put in trees, they cleaned it up,” McCowan said. “They did an awful lot of work. I would love to see something happen to it, just to preserve it.”

If a buyer isn’t found, the property could go up in a sheriff’s sale.

