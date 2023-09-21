K-State football fans alerted to I-70 construction

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-State football fans heading to Manhattan on Saturday for the Wildcats’ Big 12 opener against Central Florida are reminded to allow for additional travel time as road construction on I-70 in Junction City will impact traffic.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials are continuing to suggest that fans driving to Manhattan from the south or west who typically utilize I-70 through Junction City consider using an alternate route to avoid construction through a 6-mile stretch on I-70. A pavement replacement project is underway between Exit 295 on the west and mile marker 302 on the east of Junction City. The passing lanes in each direction are currently closed, and traffic has been moved to a head-to-head configuration between mile markers 299 and 301.

As an alternative to using I-70, fans traveling from the south on US-77 are asked to continue past the Junction City exit and stay on US-77 north through Riley, where US-77 merges into US-24. At the junction of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, turn south toward Manhattan, where fans can get to the stadium by either exiting at Seth Child Road on the west or staying on Tuttle Creek Boulevard to Marlatt or Kimball avenues on the east.

Fans driving from the west on I-70 could follow the same route by exiting at US-77 prior to reaching the construction in Junction City or exit at Abilene north onto K-15 to the junction of K-18, turning east to US-77 north of Junction City, then following US-77 north to Riley and into Manhattan.

To avoid potential traffic backups postgame on K-18 leaving Manhattan, officials encourage fans to use K-177 (Bill Snyder Highway) or McDowell Creek Road from the east side of the city to access I-70. Those utilizing K-18 should be prepared to reduce their speed and anticipate heavier than normal traffic.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time, as well as utilize a GPS system for seeking alternative routing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended
Logo for Scott City, USD 466
Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Friends football off to best start in 14 years
Friends University football off to best start in 14 years
Heights defeated Junction City in the 6A State Quarterfinals held on Mar 8, 2023; Wichita,...
Heights’ star TJ Williams announces commitment to Wichita State
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA...
Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13
Kansas tight end Jared Casey celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines 34-23 victory over Illinois in season debut