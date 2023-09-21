Law Enforcement Memorial defaced, City of Wichita says it’s legal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder received an email from a concerned viewer regarding the Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Wichita being defaced.

Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Wichita has seen writings like this on several occasions. The City of Wichita said it's legal because it's done in chalk. (KWCH)

Writings like this one can be seen on the memorial. A concerned viewer told FactFinder they were told the drawings are authorized by the City of Wichita as long as chalk is being used because it’s temporary.

FactFinder emailed City Manager Bob Layton, WPD Chief Joe Sullivan, Mayor Brandon Whipple, city council members and more asking if this is true.

We received this email back from Chief Sullivan:

“While it is undoubtedly disturbing to the members of our department and law enforcement in general, it is extremely hurtful to the families of our fallen who struggle everyday to deal with the loss of their loved one. Unfortunately, the legal guidance we have received is that so long as temporary chalk is used the vile language posted is protected speech under the 1st amendment. Let me be clear though, should anyone ever do or even attempt to do permanent damage to the memorial that would amount to criminal behavior and the perpetrator(s) WILL feel the full legal weight of the combined criminal justice systems of Wichita and Sedgwick County. We are grateful to our partner agencies in city government especially the WFD and City Hall maintenance who assist us in keeping the memorial free of this defacement.”

FactFinder did not receive a reply from City Manager Layton or Mayor Whipple.

Some members of city council responding Friday:

“I appreciate and value free speech, but to desecrate a memorial is vandalism in my eye. Doesn’t matter if its chalk or not,” said Councilman Bryan Frye.

“While I am for free speech, this is very disappointing. I come from a law enforcement family and am an avid supporter of our police department,” said Councilwoman Becky Tuttle.

The WPD Union President David Inkelaar responded Thursday:

“Though it may be legal, it is senseless and a disrespectful act. This memorial honors heroes—people who had the courage to give their lives while serving the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County. No amount of negativity can erase their legacy. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the people named on the memorial. There are spouses, children, grandchildren and more who suffered greatly by the loss of their loved one. A deplorable act such as this is nothing less than an attempt to dishonor the memory of our heroes.”

But, under the current Wichita city ordinance regarding defacement or damage of property by graffiti, the chalk writings on the memorial may be in violation of the ordinance.

It states: “Any person who writes, sprays, scratches or otherwise affixes graffiti upon any property, public or private, in which another has an interest and without the consent of such other person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

The City of Wichita ordinance defines ‘Graffiti’: any unauthorized writing, inscription, word, figure or design which is marked, etched, scratched, drawn or painted on any structural component of any building, structure, fence, wall, or other facility, regardless of the nature of the material used in its application or upon which it is applied.

Should removable chalk be defined in the City of Wichita ordinance?

What will stop other people from defacing or vandalizing other statues, memorials, buildings if they do it in chalk? Chief Sullivan said that may be an issue WPD faces but, regardless, officers will enforce the law in a fair and consistent manner.

Factfinder will continue asking the City of Wichita and Layton, its city manger, about this issue.

