Scattered storms tonight, some severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered thunderstorms will move through Kansas tonight.

A few storms this evening could be severe over portions of northwest and north central Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Later in the night, scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across the rest of the state, but the threat of severe weather will generally be lower through the night. Some of the stronger storms may still produce hail up to quarter size and wind gusts to 60 mph.

A few storms may linger during the morning on Friday over south central and southeast Kansas, otherwise look for dry weather through the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s over central and eastern Kansas to near 90 degrees over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty.

A cold front will move into the state on Saturday, which will lead to more thunderstorms and a risk of severe weather for areas generally along and east of the Kansas Turnpike during the afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

It will remain warm throughout the weekend with highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65

Tomorrow: A few morning storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 68

Sat: High: 88 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 59 Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.