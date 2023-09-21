Tornado Watch issued for portion of NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 10 counties in northwest Kansas through 10 p.m.

The watch includes Decatur, Graham, Logan, Norton, Phillips, Rawlins, Rooks, Sheridan, and Thomas counties, and several in Nebraska

Storms that pop-up in this area could pose a threat for very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado.

Stay ahead of the weather with Always On Storm Team 12 and the Storm Team 12 app.

