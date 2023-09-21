Tornado Watch issued for portion of NW Kansas

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 10 counties in northwest Kansas...
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 10 counties in northwest Kansas through 10 p.m.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 10 counties in northwest Kansas through 10 p.m.

The watch includes Decatur, Graham, Logan, Norton, Phillips, Rawlins, Rooks, Sheridan, and Thomas counties, and several in Nebraska

Storms that pop-up in this area could pose a threat for very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado.

Stay ahead of the weather with Always On Storm Team 12 and the Storm Team 12 app.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Logo for Scott City, USD 466
Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ online gossip of Taylor Swift rumors
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
K-State football fans alerted to I-70 construction
Wichita Animal Shelter
City of Wichita issues RFP for animal control shelter operations