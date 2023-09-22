1 arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 09/22/2023 - The Wichita Police Department has arrested one man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near Lincoln and Woodlawn, WPD said in a news release.

Wichita police booked the 30-year-old man on charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of S. Mission. There were two victims.

48-year-old Adraine Kenney of Wichita was killed in the shooting, WPD said. A second victim, a 22-year-old woman, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The shooter, who police have not yet named, was arrested following a brief standoff in the 600 block of S. Mission, WPD said.

WPD’s investigation found that the shooter and two victims all knew each other, and were “involved in a disturbance” that led to the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

