1 critically injured in shooting at home near 21st and Greenwich

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paramedics took one person to a Wichita hospital in critical condition following a shooting reported about 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of North Brandon Circle. This is in a neighborhood northwest of 21st and Greenwich.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed there was a domestic disturbance. 12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

