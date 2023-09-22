1 critically injured in shooting at home near 21st and Greenwich

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paramedics took one person to a Wichita hospital in critical condition following a shooting reported about 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of North Brandon Circle. This is in a neighborhood northwest of 21st and Greenwich.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed there was a domestic disturbance. 12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

