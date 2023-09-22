1 killed, another critically injured in shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn

Wichita police respond to a deadly shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn late Thursday night,...
Wichita police respond to a deadly shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn late Thursday night, Sept. 21, 2023.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, another critically injured after a shooting reported late Thursday night near Lincoln and Woodlawn, in southeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. The initial call came from East Cottonwood Lane and South Woodlawn. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, a heavy police presence remained in the area as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the shooting.

As of midnight, it’s unknown if there’s been an arrest in the case or if anyone else suffered injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Several people in western Kansas captured photos of a landspout in Rush County late Tuesday...
Landspout touches down in western Kansas
scene of shooting at 21st and Grove, in NE Wichita
Woman critically injured in shooting near 21st and Grove
Logo for Scott City, USD 466
Scott City schools closing Monday, day of funeral for high school student
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
2 Sedgwick County deputies fired, 1 resigned, supervisor suspended
severe weather map showing location of Norton County tornado
Active night for Kansas weather includes 1 tornado, storms pushing east across state

Latest News

The City of Wichita has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to operate...
City of Wichita looking for private operator to manage animal shelter
Depiction of expansion plan for Wichita State University's Wilkins Stadium
$1.5 million gift to support WSU softball stadium renovation
A heavy emergency and Wichita police response followed a shooting reported in the 2300 block of...
1 killed in shooting at home near 21st and Greenwich
The $1.5 million gift from John and Gail Wadsworth is earmarked for the Softball Team...
Wichita State receives $1.5 million gift to go toward softball facility upgrades