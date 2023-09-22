1 killed, another critically injured in shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, another critically injured after a shooting reported late Thursday night near Lincoln and Woodlawn, in southeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. The initial call came from East Cottonwood Lane and South Woodlawn. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, a heavy police presence remained in the area as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the shooting.

As of midnight, it’s unknown if there’s been an arrest in the case or if anyone else suffered injuries.

