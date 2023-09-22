1 seriously injured after fiery semi crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed one person is seriously hurt and another has minor injuries after a crash involving a semi truck Friday morning.

Dispatch said emergency crews were called to an area near U.S. 254 and Greenwich after a semi crashed and caught fire.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

