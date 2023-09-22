$1.5 million gift to support WSU softball stadium renovation

The $1.5 million gift from John and Gail Wadsworth is earmarked for the Softball Team Operations Facility at Wilkins Stadium.
By KWQC Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University on Thursday announced a sizeable gift earmarked for one of the region’s strongest softball programs to improve and expand its facilities.

The $1.5 million gift from John and Gail Wadsworth specifically is for the Softball Team Operations Facility at Wilkins Stadium. The university explained the building is part of the 9.65 million first phase of the stadium renovation plan, beginning development next spring.

“Gail and I feel so fortunate to be able to support the Shocker Softball program at Wichita State and elevate their facilities to match the caliber of the program,” said John Wadsworth, quoted in a Wichita State University news release. “Student athletes work incredibly hard to succeed in all aspects of their collegiate experience, and supporting projects that will benefit their development is something we encourage everyone to consider.”

The university said John and Gail Wadsworth graduated from Wichita State in 1979 with degrees in mechanical engineering and elementary education, respectively.

The facility, dubbed “the Wadsworth Softball Team Operations Facility,” will provide 12,000 square feet of space the university said is “dedicated to the day-to-day development of Shocker softball student-athletes. Features will include athlete and coaches’ locker rooms, staff locker rooms, offices, a training room, nutrition support, a laundry room and what Wichita State categorized as “other player development spaces.”

