Construction crew discovers ‘very old’ burial site near Augusta airport

BUTLER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office provided further insight into a discovery made Friday that prompted a law-enforcement investigation. The sheriff’s office confirmed a contractor working on an expansion for the Augusta Municipal Airport found human remains and that foul play isn’t suspected.

Butler County’s undersheriff didn’t solidify an approximate age of the remains but based on deterioration of a coffin and hardware located at the burial site, said it appears the remains “are very old.”

The sheriff’s office said Wichita State University’s anthropology department was called to help process the scene in the effort to identify the remans and determine where they can be properly relocated, away from the construction zone.

An unknown discovery by construction crews in Butler County prompted a heavy police response. Friday afternoon, construction crews at the site near Southwest Indianola Road and Southwest 110th Street stopped their work and called authorities. This location is near the Augusta Municipal Airport.

12 News has a crew at the scene to gather further information including what crews found and where the response could lead.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com