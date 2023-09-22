Construction-crew discovery prompts heavy police response near Augusta airport

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER, Kan. (KWCH) - An unknown discovery by construction crews in Butler County prompted a heavy police response. Friday afternoon, construction crews at the site near Southwest Indianola Road and Southwest 110th Street stopped their work and called authorities. This location is near the Augusta Municipal Airport.

12 News has a crew at the scene to gather further information including what crews found and where the response could lead.

