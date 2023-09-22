Female inmate dies at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning at the county jail died at a Wichita hospital. The sheriff’s office said “the preliminary cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the woman at the request of her family, but said she’d been in the jail since Tuesday, Sept. 19, “for two counts of contempt of court through the City of Wichita.:

The sheriff’s office reported this is the sixth in-custody death this year at the Sedgwick County Jail.

