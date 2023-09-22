Fire destroys home in Lyon County, 2 dead

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman are dead after an early-morning house fire near Emporia. A little before 4 a.m. Friday, fire crews and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Road G. Upon arrival, first responders found a one-story home engulfed in flames. At about 7 a.m. firefighters contained the blaze, the sheriff’s office reported.

A search of the home led to the discovery of an unidentified man and an unidentified woman, both dead. The Emporia Fire Department, the Kansas State Fire Marshals Office and the sheriff’s office are jointly investigating the fire including what caused the blaze, as well as identifications of the two people found dead inside the home.

“The names s of the deceased will not be released until the confirmed identification from the Lyon County Coroner,” the sheriff’s office said.

