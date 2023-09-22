Man charged with raping 3 at Via Christi hospital pleads guilty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of raping three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pleaded guilty today in Sedgwick County court, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

20-year-old Miguel Rodela pleaded guilty to rape, two counts of attempted rape, and two misdemeanor counts of battery, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said.

The incident happened at Via Christi happened on June 15th. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Ascension Via Christi in response, citing a lack of security for patients staying at the hospital.

We’ll continue to update this story as additional details become available.

