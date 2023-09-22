Man charged with raping 3 at Via Christi hospital pleads guilty

Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to...
Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to the rape of three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man accused of raping three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pleaded guilty today in Sedgwick County court, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

20-year-old Miguel Rodela pleaded guilty to rape, two counts of attempted rape, and two misdemeanor counts of battery, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said.

The incident happened at Via Christi happened on June 15th. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Ascension Via Christi in response, citing a lack of security for patients staying at the hospital.

We’ll continue to update this story as additional details become available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

severe weather map showing location of Norton County tornado
Active night for Kansas weather includes 1 tornado, storms pushing east across state
A heavy emergency and Wichita police response followed a shooting reported in the 2300 block of...
1 killed in shooting at home near 21st and Greenwich
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Aerial view of Greensburg, Kansas
City of Greensburg considers going without police department
Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized, City of Wichita says it’s legal
Law Enforcement Memorial defaced, City of Wichita says it’s legal

Latest News

Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed one person is seriously hurt and another has minor injuries...
1 seriously injured after fiery semi crash
The United Auto Workers strike expands to 38 locations in 20 states
UAW strikes against automakers spreads to 38 locations in 20 states
police lights
1 killed, another critically injured in shooting near Lincoln and Woodlawn
The City of Wichita has posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to operate...
City of Wichita looking for private operator to manage animal shelter