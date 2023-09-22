Severe storm risk over eastern Kansas Saturday

Very large hail and damaging winds possible during the late afternoon and evening
Severe weather outlook Saturday. Highest risk in yellow and orange.
Severe weather outlook Saturday. Highest risk in yellow and orange.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday over portions of eastern Kansas with a risk of severe weather.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with gusty south winds turning to the northwest behind a cold front.

This front will develop thunderstorm activity for areas along and east of the Kansas Turnpike during the late afternoon and evening. The strongest storms could produce hail up to tennis ball size and damaging winds up to 70 mph.

The threat of severe weather will diminish after midnight, then look for dry weather for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s with lighter winds.

A quiet weather pattern will develop for next week with plenty of sunshine and warm weather continuing with highs in the mid 80s all week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon/evening storms. Breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: A slight chance of evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 61

Sun: High: 84 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 58 Sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 58 Sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 59 Sunny.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 61 Sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

