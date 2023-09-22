Slight chance for strong to severe storms on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve got a few leftover storms still hanging around the state early this morning but expect them to move out of the area by 8 AM. The rest of Friday will be warm with highs ranging from the upper to middle 80s across the state with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be quite breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday’s forecast gets a little interesting… A weak cold front will track through the state and bring another round of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Now the tricky thing to figure out if Wichita will see storms is if the cold front slows down.

If the front isn’t through Wichita by 4 PM, we could very well see some storms popping up near the metro. But if the front has already passed through, then precipitation chances are pretty much near zero and most activity will be far East. It will be something to watch very closely.

After the frontal passage, expect slightly cooler weather with plenty of dry and mild days for most of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Isolated morning storms, then partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE 10-25g. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SSE 10-25g. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, chance for isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 88.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 83. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 84. Sunny skies.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 84. Sunny skies.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

