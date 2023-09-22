Will Avery start? Maize grad could get nod Saturday after Will Howard hobbled by leg injury

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16,...
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Could Avery Johnson’s first collegiate start come Saturday night against Central Florida? Addressing the media Thursday, Kansas State Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein indicated that could happen as starter Will Howard nurses a leg injury he suffered last week at Missouri.

Klein said health wise, Howard “has gotten better every day,” but if he’s unable to be under center, Johnson would start ahead of fellow backup Jake Rubley.

“If he can go and gets cleared and healthy, then obviously he’ll go,” Klein said of his starting quarterback. “But it’s been day to day, and it’ll probably continue that way. Avery (Johnson) and Jake (Rubley) have both had a week, and Avery would be the one to go if Will’s not able to.”

Regarding the the prospect of potentially starting a true freshman at quarterback, Klein said he has confidence in Johnson from his preparation and how he’s worked.

“We wouldn’t put him out there if he wasn’t ready. It’s not just about one guy, too. It’s about everybody stepping up and playing well around whoever’s back there to make it go,” Klein said.

