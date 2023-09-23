Donation from Derby church city opportunities for improvements, expansion

By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A donation from a Derby church is giving the city the opportunity to make improvements to three of its departments. The Cross of Glory Church is donating more than five acres and the church building.

With the added space, the City of Derby is planning to move its senior center to its own space at the Cross Glory Lutheran Church building. Currently, the senior center is housed in City Hall.

Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus said this move will give the senior center outdoor space for activities and offer more opportunities for activities with students next door to the church at Park Hill Elementary School.

“You know, exterior space, we really don’t have any right now, so that’ll be bonus space,” Mangus said. “We’ll be able to look at what kind of programming activities we can do out there and incorporate.”

The city is looking to move its municipal court into the open space from the senior center’s move and out of the police department building on Baltimore. This move would give the Derby Police Department its own building with more room for officers and training space.

“We’ve increased the number of investigators to where we need another office,” Derby PD Chief Brandon Russell said. “We have some other staff positions that need an office that we’ve just run out of space for. We’re pretty proud that we have over 20% of our commission staff that are females, so we’ve already had to increase the size of our locker room.”

Mangus said the city is excited for what the church’s donation means for the future of Derby.

“So, it kinda has a waterfall effect that we’re excited about, and I think that’s something we we told the church, ‘You’re not just helping our senior center, you’re helping our police department, our municipal court, and really setting up our city facilities for many years,” he said.

