FACTCHECK: Wichita mayoral race mailer attacks Whipple on COVID grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita voters are down to a month and a half to decide who to support in the race for Wichita mayor on Nov. 7. Early voting starts sooner on Oct. 23.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple is facing former TV journalist Lily Wu, who used to work at KWCH-TV.

Wu’s campaign has been endorsed by the Kansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFP) during the primary stage of the election.

AFP is a political advocacy group founded by Charles and David Koch and focused on conservative issues. Unlike candidates, it doesn’t have to disclose its donors.

AFP Kansas is using its funds to support Wu’s campaign with mailers paid for by Americans for Prosperity, including one many people in Wichita are seeing in their mailbox this week, going after Whipple’s record, mainly during his first term in office as mayor.

In this 12News FactCheck, the focus is on this claim: “As mayor, Whipple and his team steered a $4 million federal COVID grant to a political insider.” 12News is marking this as misleading and needing context.

For background, on Aug. 3, 2021, Wichita City Council unanimously approved a contract with Community Connections Consulting Services to administer a $4 million U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant. The money was to improve health literacy in underserved communities for COVID-19 vaccinations and prevention measures.

In council records, it says, “In April 2021, the City Manager’s Office worked closely with the Wichita Black Alliance and Community Connections Consulting Services, LLC (C3S) to develop and submit a grant application to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.”

On March 7, 2023, Wichita City Council terminated the contract and entered into a new contract with KU School of Medicine - Wichita to administer the remaining $2.25 million of the grant, with a focus on other health issues like mental health. That vote was unanimous by the council, but Council Member Brandon Johnson abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.

The Eagle article - cited by the mailer - reports the city manager’s office used outdated COVID-19 death data of Black people and the share of the Black population and that data was reflective of the state, not Sedgwick County,

When Council Member Jeff Blublaugh asked city leadership about this early this year, city leadership said they discussed this with HHS staff.

“The error that was made in terms of the data. There was no intent to mislead. There was an appendix in that same application that contained correct data,” said Assistant City Manager Donte Martin.

Procurement was another issue raised. The Eagle article reported on potential conflicts of interest, including Council Member Johnson voting on a contract going to a friend - the owner of Community Connections, that the owner of Community Connections used to be an independent contractor for the city and the city staffer who wrote the grant later went on to work for Community Connections. City leaders said this was also discussed and addressed with HHS.

“The agency did not see a conflict. We were advised to follow local procurement policy, and talking with our local procurement office, there were no concerns both in terms of the grant application and subsequent contact,” said Martin.

The city said the contract with Community Connections ended in 2023 and it was a mutual agreement not to renew.

Following the end of the contract, the city ordered an external audit to look at how the grant was used. That audit was completed at the end of August 2023 and found no issues with the city’s administration of the grant.

Whipple’s campaign Thursday responded to this mailer.

“We knew these attacks were coming, and it looks like my opponent and her dark money backers feel the need to start their smear campaign early this year,” Whipple said. “This attack mail is full of lies and distortions, but I know Wichitans are smarter and expect more from their elected leaders than this type of behavior. Lily can spend her time throwing mud, but our winning campaign remains focused on serving Wichitans and addressing the problems that matter most: homelessness, public transit, and quality of life.”

12News reached out to AFP Kansas, which provided the following statement. Elizabeth Patton, Americans for Prosperity-Kansas State Director, said, “For clarity’s sake, AFP Kansas is a c4, not a PAC; and I am a native-born Kansan, which certainly speaks to my enthusiasm to protect my state from government cronyism. We work to simply educate and bring truth to the general public. When challenged about having his hand in steering money for special favors and insider deals, Mayor Whipple opted to justify his role and effectively admitted to it saying, “we’ve seen this stuff in the past... but I didn’t see a story on those, and I don’t remember any council members raising concerns about those relationships.”

