Isolated strong to severe storms possible later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just like the last couple of mornings, we are starting the day mild with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Fog has developed for parts of the state and will last most of the morning. Humidity levels will be higher today, which won’t feel good in the afternoon as highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.

With the hotter temperatures, humid air, breezy south winds, and an approaching cold front, you have the ingredients for storms to form. The cold front should cross into Western Kansas later this morning. It should advance to Central and South Central Kansas by the late afternoon.

Early model indication wants to keep storms just to the east of the Kansas turnpike, with the strongest storms staying in Eastern Kansas. Storms will initially be discrete and will pack a punch.

Areas of Butler, Cowley, Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties will need to keep their guard up for this evening. All hazards are on the table, which includes damaging hail, wind, and an isolated tornado.

After the active weather today, tomorrow will be quiet and mild. The rest of the week will also remain quiet but slightly warmer. Highs will likely be above normal in the middle to upper 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, chance for isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for late isolated rain. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, slight chance for isolated morning rain. Wind: N 5-15. High: 84.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 86. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 86. Sunny and warm.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 86. Sunny and warm.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 86. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 86. Mostly sunny and breezy.

