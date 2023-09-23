Local organization aims to build 100 beds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace hosted a build day at the Wichita Area Builders Association to build beds for kids in need.

The event started at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at 730 N. Main Street. Volunteers worked in shifts to build as many beds as they could with the goal of building 100 beds for those in need.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace said they had over 30 requests for beds before the event.

If you are in need of a bed, or know someone who might, you can apply at the Sleep In Heavenly Peace website.

