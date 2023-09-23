Staff member found with gun at Ulysses middle school

ULYSSES, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ulysses school district on Friday confirmed a police response to Kepley Middle School concerned a staff member possessing a gun. It was a situation in which the Ulysses Police Department said “a firearm was recovered.”

The response, police said, followed an alert from USD 214 officials concerning the report of a staff member at the middle school possessing a gun.

Ulysses Public Schools Superintendent Corey Burton offered the following account of what led to police recovering a gun and detaining the staff member:

“The police were called to Kepley Middle School shortly before lunch to assist with a report that a staff member had a gun with them on campus. We quickly located this person and searched for a weapon. The staff member did have a gun with them. They have been detained by the police and will NOT be back in our buildings. The building has been cleared and we are back to normal routines. More details to follow once as the investigation moves forward.”

Ulysses police this incident is separate from an earlier threat. The department said it’s investigating both.

