Warm again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday and into the week ahead.

Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this evening over Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties. The stronger storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds before the threat of storms shifts into southeast Kansas by midnight.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Dry and warm weather will continue for the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s all week. We may have to wait until the second week of October for cooler weather to return to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 84

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 57

Mon: High: 88 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 59 Sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 61 Sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 64 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy and breezy.

