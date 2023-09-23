Week of Sept. 25: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on marketing and advertisement.

MONDAY: Administrative Assistant/Marketing | The Women’s Network | Wichita | $16 - $18 | Qualifications: •Associate’s Degree in Marketing or Business preferred •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Proficient in Microsoft Office | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12634422 | Benefits Include: •Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, 7 Paid Holidays. | The Women’s Network has no additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications | HumanKind Ministries, Inc. | Wichita | $55,000 - $65,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in related field with 2 years of experience in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Nonprofit Administration •Experience may be substituted for education •Valid Kansas Driver’s License | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12688491 | Benefits Include: •Dental, Health, Vision, and Life Insurance, Employee Assistance Program, Flexible Spending Account, Paid Time Off. | HumanKind Ministries, Inc. has 2 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Marketing Director | Alltite, Inc.. | Wichita | $80,000 - $90,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, or related field. • 8-10 years of Management in Marketing or Advertising | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12675911 | Benefits Include: •401K, Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Health Saving Account, Paid Time Off, 7 Paid Holidays, Long and Short Term Disability and Employee Referral Program. | Alltite, Inc. has 2 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Senior Director, Marketing | Envision, Inc. | Wichita | $100,000 - $150,000 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree required. Master’s Degree preferred •10 years of experience in Marketing, Communications or Public Relations, with 5 years of Management responsibilities; experience in nonprofit sector strongly preferred. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12689760 | Benefits Include: •Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, 401k Safe Harbor, Profit Sharing, Paid Time Off, Vacation and much more! | Envision, Inc has 9 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Event Specialist | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $16 - $19 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent required •Vocational training or post-secondary education preferred •Knowledge of office machines, databases, Microsoft Windows/Office Suite required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12689769 | Benefits Include: •Paid Sick Leave, Vacation, Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, 401k, 20% employee discount at all Goodwill Industries of Kansas locations. | Goodwill Industries has 13 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

