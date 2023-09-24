1 dead after N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 10:40 p.m. Saturday update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person has died after a crash at 17th and Mosley.

Officers are investigating the scene as a singular vehicle crash, this is an update from what dispatch told 12 News earlier in the night.

WPD said it will provide more details regarding the crash at a later time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a crash in north Wichita Saturday.

Dispatch said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at 17th and Mosley and involved two vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

