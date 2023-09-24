1 killed in W. Wichita shooting
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the 3600 block of W. 13th.
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Wichita late Saturday.
Dispatch said the call came out around 11:10 p.m. in 3600 block of W. 13th St. near 13th and West St.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
