1 killed in W. Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the 3600 block of W. 13th.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Wichita late Saturday.

Dispatch said the call came out around 11:10 p.m. in 3600 block of W. 13th St. near 13th and West St.

