1 seriously hurt in N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a crash in north Wichita Saturday.

Dispatch said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

