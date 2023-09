WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms a body of an individual was found inside a car in west Wichita.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning at 900 W Central.

Emergency crews are on scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

