Century II hosts annual Midwest Super Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Century II hosted the Midwest Super Show annual car show Sunday.

The event featured hundreds of custom cars, lowriders, classics, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Event organizers say it is an automobile-lovers’ dream.

The event also showcased a Kansas favorite, a Wizard of Oz inspired car.

Nearly 200 cash prizes were given out during the show, including the hop competition which showcases the cars with the highest suspension.

Midwest Super Show estimates more than 3,000 people attended the event.

