Dry and warm week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and dry weather is on the way for the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will remain about ten degrees above average this week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Rain chances will remain very low this week.

Warm weather will continue through next weekend. The weather pattern may start to shift by mid to late next week with a return to cooler temperatures, but that is still about ten or more days away.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/N 5-10. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 58

Tue: High: 90 Sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 61 Sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny and breezy.

