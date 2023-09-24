Dry and warm week ahead

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90
7 day temperatures for Wichita.
7 day temperatures for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and dry weather is on the way for the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will remain about ten degrees above average this week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Rain chances will remain very low this week.

Warm weather will continue through next weekend. The weather pattern may start to shift by mid to late next week with a return to cooler temperatures, but that is still about ten or more days away.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 57

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/N 5-10. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 58

Tue: High: 90 Sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 61 Sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 66 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead after being hit by a train in Derby.
Woman dead after struck by train in Derby
The Easiley family in Clearwater said an offensive act during a homecoming tradition isn't...
Clearwater family expresses concern after homecoming tradition turns offensive
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a crash in north...
1 dead after N. Wichita crash
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west...
1 killed in W. Wichita shooting
A construction crew in Butler County called authorities after finding something that warranted...
Construction crew discovers ‘very old’ burial site near Augusta airport

Latest News

what's next
Slightly cooler, less humid Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warm again Sunday
Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Southeast Kansas
Isolated strong to severe storms possible later today
Severe weather outlook Saturday. Highest risk in yellow and orange.
Severe storm risk over eastern Kansas Saturday