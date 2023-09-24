Slightly cooler, less humid Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it was a stormy Saturday across eastern Kansas, but behind a cold front we are looking at a quiet, slightly cooler, and less humid Sunday. However, afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s keep us a few degrees above average for late September.

The first full week of fall appears uneventful. No major weather makers are expected, and a good dose of September sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon.

Expect stronger winds from the south by the end of the week. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to over 40 mph.

When will things change? A cold front may be coming to Kansas early next week with storm chances and cooler temps. However, currently nothing significant is expected with its arrival.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and less humid. Wind: N 5-15. High: 85.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: light. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 88.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 89. Sunny

Wed: Low: 60. High: 88. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 62. High: 90. Sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 90. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny and breezy.

