1 seriously hurt after bicyclist hit by vehicle
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in W. Wichita. WPD said the person who was hurt was riding a bicycle.
The crash happened at the intersection of W. McCormick Ave. and S. Meridian Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday.
WPD said the vehicle involved left the scene. Officers didn’t initially have a description of the vehicle, just that it was silver.
The department is investigating.
