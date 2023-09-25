1 seriously hurt after bicyclist hit by vehicle

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is seriously hurt after being hit by a...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in W. Wichita.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in W. Wichita. WPD said the person who was hurt was riding a bicycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. McCormick Ave. and S. Meridian Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday.

WPD said the vehicle involved left the scene. Officers didn’t initially have a description of the vehicle, just that it was silver.

The department is investigating.

