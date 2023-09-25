1 seriously hurt after bicyclist hit by vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in W. Wichita. WPD said the person who was hurt was riding a bicycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. McCormick Ave. and S. Meridian Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday.

WPD said the vehicle involved left the scene. Officers didn’t initially have a description of the vehicle, just that it was silver.

The department is investigating.

