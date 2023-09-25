Actor leading Wichita museum’s effort to restore Santa Fe locomotive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Great Plains Transportation Museum (GPTM) is kicking off a fundraising effort to perform a full cosmetic restoration of historic Santa Fe Railway diesel-electric locomotive No. 93.

Built by the Electro-Motive Division (EMD) of General Motors Corporation at La Grange, Ill., in late 1967, 93 was donated to the museum by BNSF Railway in June 1999. The 93 pulled Santa Fe passenger trains between Chicago and California or Texas and freight trains for Santa Fe and successor BNSF Railway throughout those railroad systems, rolling up millions of miles.

“Actor and Santa Fe Railway enthusiast Michael Gross, best known for playing Steven Keaton on Family Ties and Burt Gummer in the Tremors movie franchise, will be the face and voice of our efforts to restore 93 to its former glory,” GPTM president John Deck said.

GPTM’s locomotive 93 fundraising goal is $193,000, which will cover mechanical work required to move the locomotive round trip from Wichita to Kansas City, transportation costs, restoration work and visitor access staircases for display once the locomotive returns to Wichita.

Watco’s Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad (K&O) team is donating the mechanical inspection to identify any required work to ensure the locomotive’s safe transit to and from Kansas City. The locomotive will be restored in the red and silver Santa Fe Super Fleet scheme it has worn since 1989, when then-railroad president Michael R. Haverty approved an updated version of the well-known and historic scheme used on passenger train locomotives from 1937 to 1971. Amtrak assumed passenger train operations in 1971.

The red, silver, black and yellow scheme was designed in the mid-1930s by General Motors artist Leland Knickerbocker, and it was quickly adopted by Santa Fe for its new, streamlined, diesel-powered, passenger train locomotives. Santa Fe Railway’s so-called “Warbonnet” scheme gained additional public popularity throughout America when Lionel applied it to O scale model trains in the early 1950s.

For those interested in supporting the Santa Fe 93 restoration effort, please click www.santafe93.com or drop by the GPTM museum at 700 East Douglas Avenue (open Saturdays and Sundays) in Wichita.

