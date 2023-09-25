Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday afternoon: The mystery continues into the source of something in the air that seems amiss. Monday morning brought numerous reports from across Wichita of an unusual burning smell.

“It reminds me of the California wildfires,” Wichita resident GB DeClerck said. “I don’t know what’s going on. It kind of smells like someone is barbecuing all the time.”

Wichitan Corsica Jeffries said the scent of something burning had her thinking her home was on fire.

“I thought I was burning something cooking,” she said. “I’ve been thinking it for the last like three days.”

On the 12 News Facebook page, people reported noticing the smell in different locations around Wichita and surrounding areas Sunday and Monday. Some said they thought their vehicle was on fire.

The lingering question remains: What’s the cause?

“Oh my God, what is it? Maybe it’s my upstairs neighbor ‘cause I live in a townhome. Maybe it’s them, but it wasn’t,” Jeffries said.

12 News senior reporter Shawn Loging reached out to the City of Wichita, the Wichita Fire Department, the Sedgwick County Fire Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and some industrial businesses. No one Loging spoke with was able to identify a definitive source.

The nature of the burning smell had some worried about the impact.

“That is my concern, to make sure there’s no hidden damage,” DeClerck said.

The U.S. Air Quality Index reports largely good air quality between Sunday night and Monday morning. The EPA said it was unaware of any large event that might impact air quality but there was a localized fire northwest of the Wichita metro and a monitoring station south of the city had a sight uptick in fine particulate mater early Monday morning.

The Kansas Gas Service said it also responded to numerous odor reports but the source of the smell is not related to their operations.

Update 10:20 a.m.: The City of Wichita said it has received several calls about the smell, but that the smell has not affected the city’s air quality rating.

The City’s air quality is rated as “good” at 30 parts per million, which measures how many milligrams of pollutants there are per square meter of air.

The City said it has not yet discovered the origin of the smell.

A strong smell has been reported across Wichita Monday morning, but the source and the cause of the smell is unknown as of around 8:30 a.m.

The smell has been reported by people in Eastborough, College Hill and Derby, among several other locations. One person on social media reported a smoky smell at 135th and Maple.

Many have said the smell was first noticeable on Sunday morning.

