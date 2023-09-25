Fall on hold for summer 2.0

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet, but rather warm stretch of weather is coming up for the Plains throughout the rest of this week. Although record highs (most days) appear to be out of reach, it will easily be 10 degrees warmer than average for much of the area.

Look for a clear sky overnight and Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 50s. Highs will reach the low 90s with light winds for the area.

Wednesday will bring another sunny day with highs in the mid 80s (north) and low 90s (south). The wind should remain fairly light through the middle of the week.

Expect the unseasonably warm weather to continue at the end of the week, but the Kansas wind will get much stronger by Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 89 Turning sunny and continued hot.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 61 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 65 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

