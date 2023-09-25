KBI investigating after woman’s body found in Labette County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend in Labette County.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 911 after finding a woman’s body in a field near the intersection of 20000 Road and Ness Road in rural Labette County. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI to assist with the investigation. KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded and found evidence that the woman had been murdered.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell of Parsons. She was last seen early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this case, or who has knowledge of Caldwell’s whereabouts over the weekend, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. The investigation is ongoing.

