Local Motocross Track Gives Adaptive Athletes Chance to Compete in Races

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - At this weekend’s Veterans MX Championship motocross has become a lifestyle, for Aaron Hill, it’s become even more than that.

“Growing up racing you build such a strong community of friends and family at the race track that it’s definitely a second family,” said Hill.

Aaron crashed while riding his motorcycle in 2008, leaving him fully paralyzed from the chest down, but he says he couldn’t stay away from riding.

“There’s a lot, lot of stuff going through your mind about how you’re going to get through life after that and one of the biggest things is how am I going to have fun again,” said Hill. “When I was laying in the hospital I knew that it wasn’t going to be my last time on a dirt bike.”

So, Aaron designed and built a motorcycle that would allow him to ride again.

“We made the bike fully hand controls, so we run the rear brake up to the rear brake up to the handlebars and use an electronic shifter along with a recluse clutch,” said Hill.

Now he continues to compete while running Motodemption, a non-profit organization that builds dirt bikes for athletes with physical disabilities who want to ride again.

So far Motodemption has worked with more than 40 athletes; providing bikes, adaptations, instructors and resources for safe riding.

“It is the most amazing feeling in the world when you get someone out on the motorcycle again for the first time,” said Hill, “the smiles are so contagious, they’re grinning ear to ear.”

The Veterans MX Championship and the Adaptive Motocross Championship ended Sunday at Bar 2 Bar.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com