Sedgwick County treasurer opening tag and tax office in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from Sedgwick County this week comes with a piece of good news for people living in or Derby who miss having a tag office in town.

Next week, Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Revenue, is opening a tag and tax office in the Derby Driver’s License Office at 620 N. Rock Road, Suite 300.

Starting next Tuesday, Oct. 3, Sedgwick County said its residents “can pay their real estate or property taxes, apply for a handicap placard and license plate, renew a vehicle tag or have title work done at the Derby Driver’s License Office.”

“Ever since the Derby tag office had to close in 2018, I have had many requests to return those services to their area,” Baily said. “While budgetary constraints won’t allow me to staff a satellite office like before, I’ve teamed up with neighboring agencies to provide all the conveniences of a full-service station. We’ve had such great success and feedback with this type of partnership that we have plans to expand to more Sedgwick County cities in the future.”

The Derby tag and tax office will be open weekly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those planning to use the service need to make their appointment online and are limited to two titles per appointment. Those needing to make an appointment can do so here: https://kiosk.us.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/5100000293

